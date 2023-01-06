Former NFL legend, Peyton Hillis ‘in critical condition after saving his children from drowning in the ocean’

Former NFL legend and former running back for the Cleveland Browns, Peyton Hillis is reportedly unconscious and in an ICU after saving his children from drowning in the ocean in Florida.

Hillis saved his children from a swimming accident in Pensacola, Florida and was helicoptered to a local hospital, according to KNWA. They added that his breathing ‘is improving.’

A post on Facebook believed to be from Hillis’s uncle says Peyton is ‘doing better’

‘He’s still in intensive care and having some problems with his kidneys and his lungs but the doctors say he is improving,’ the post read.

‘I just wanted to head off any rumors that may be started. I’m sure he would want everyone to know that he appreciates all of the prayers being thrown up on his behalf!!!’

After beginning his career with the Denver Broncos, Hillis was traded to the Browns along with a sixth-round pick for backup QB Brady Quinn.

In four years of college at the University of Arkansas, Hillis…