INEC devolves PVC collection to wards and registration areas

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will from today, January 6, commence the distribution of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) to registrants at the 8,809 electoral wards across Nigeria.

INEC national commissioner and chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said this on Thursday, January 5.

All validly registered voters who are yet to collect their PVCs are encouraged to use the opportunity of the devolution to the wards to do so.

After 15th of January 2023, the exercise will revert to the local government offices of the commission until 22nd January 2023.

The statement read;