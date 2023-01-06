Joe Biden mistakenly calls Kamala Harris “President Harris” (video)

US President Joe Biden mistakenly called his Vice Kamala Harris, the President.

He made the mistake while addressing an audience at the White House.

He said: “I’m not being facetious, but President Harris led this effort to make things better.”

This is not the first or even the second time Biden has mistakenly called Vice President Kamala Harris “President Harris”.

Also, in March 2022, he made another gaffe when he called Harris “First Lady”.

Watch the latest gaffe in the video below.