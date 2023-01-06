Military government was more sympathetic to plight of lecturers

Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, President of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said that past governments were more sympathetic to the plight of lecturers.
Speaking at the unveiling of 50 tertiary textbooks published by Nigerian authors under the sponsorship of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) in Abuja on Thursday, January 5, Osodeke shared some of their experiences under military governments.
He said;
““Thank you very much for this honourable minister and all of us who are present here today. I want to thank my colleagues for raising the issues and I think it is very important. I will just say a little thing about what is TETFUND and how did it originate?
“In 1992, the union was on strike and negotiating; how we used to do then few years ago with Obafemi and co, and when we finished, the government said how can we fund it and we said challenge us, we will tell you how to fund this agreement. And they challenged ASUU, it didn’t take three…
Source: Linda Ikeji