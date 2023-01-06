My mom refuses to leave my dad though he has children with other women

Facebook user, Daniel Oteng has said that pride, lack of respect and ‘too knowing’ are some of the reasons marriages are crumbling.

Oteng stated this on a Nigerian Facebook group while responding to a post on why marriages don’t last nowadays compared to those of older generation.

According to him, his mother has refused to leave his father though he has children with other women..

He seems to be saying that the younger generation won’t tolerate such as they are “proud and lack patience.”

“Let me answer this , my mom is still living with my dad, while my dad has children with other women. Even her own children advised her to leave the marriage, she said never, she will wait end of this. This generation don’t have patience and no atom of respect for each other, Pride, too knowing.” he wrote.