Stop marriage-shaming women – Comedian Basketmouth’s estrange wife, Elsie, tells Nigerians (video)

Elsie Okpocha, the estranged wife of comedian, Basketmouth, has asked Nigerians to desist from marriage-shaming women.

In a video she posted on her Instagram page, the mum of three said;

”You need to understand that if a woman is not married, it’s because she is probably taking her time or she hasn’t met the right person because you do not want to rush into this institution called marriage in the name of wanting to get married on time and end up rushing out because marriage can be touch. As beautiful as it is, it is hardwork. If a woman decides that she is not ready yet, you need to let her be. Stop with the derogatory remarks”

Recall that in December 2022, Basketmouth announced the end of their 12 year old marriage.

