‘Stranger Things’ actor Noah Schnapp comes out as gay (video)

Stranger Things actor, Noah Schnapp came out as gay on social media on Thursday, Jan. 5.

The 18-year-old actor shared the news in a TikTok clip.

“When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know’,” he wrote over the video.

His real life seems to be mimicking the life of his TV character.

Back in July, Noah confirmed that his Stranger Things character Will Byers is gay and in love with his best friend Mike Wheeler.

Watch the video below.