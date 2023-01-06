Wife accused of poisoning veterinarian husband with animal euthanasia drugs

A woman in Wisconsin poisoned her husband with animal euthanasia drugs, according to prosecutors.

Amanda Chapin is awaiting trial for attempted first-degree intentional homicide of her husband, Gary Chapin.

Amanda, 50, and Gary, 70, got married in March, 2022. Shortly afterwards, she allegedly forged his signature on a power-of-attorney document, then tried to amend his house deed to give her ownership of the property upon his death.

According to his children, Gary had already told his son through text message he would have power-of-attorney if he was hospitalized.

Prosecutors allege Amanda poisoned her husband’s coffee with animal euthanasia drugs she took from his veterinary practice.

Gary began having vertigo symptoms in July.

According to the criminal complaint against her, Amanda put the poison in his morning coffee.

After the first incident in July, she told him it sounded like he was having stroke symptoms.

She also told him his face looked…