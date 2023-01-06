Woman abducts child from playground, runs down street naked and fights with cops

An Indiana woman kidnapped an eight-year-old old girl from a playground, dropped the child off at her home with her confused husband and then ran down the street naked, authorities said.

Brittany Hurtt, 34, allegedly clashed with Austin police when she was arrested Monday, Jan. 2.

She complained that children “were being taught by the computers and all the children needed to die” as she was taken for a medical examination, according to court records.

Hurtt had allegedly tried to abduct another child before the kidnapping that led to her arrest.

The would-be victim later told authorities Hurrt grabbed her wrist and said, “Let’s start a family.”

Police were notified that a woman had climbed over a fence and abducted an eight-year-old girl from an elementary school playground and fled in her car, WXIN-TV reported, citing an arrest affidavit.

Hurtt’s husband later flagged down officers and told them his wife had come home with an unknown child in the…