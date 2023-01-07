Gov Wike gives Commissioner 24 hours to begin road project get sacked (video)

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has threatened to sack his Commissioner for Works, George-Kelly Alabo, if the contractors of a road project fail to mobilize to the site wirthin 24 hours.

The governor openly threatened the Commissioner with the termination of appointment while conducting the flag-off of construction of Ekagho-Ogboloma-Adada Link Road in the state on Friday.

It started when the governor stopped his speech and asked the representatives of the construction company why they haven’t they mobilized to site.

“Why have they not mobilised to Abua? They collected the money; they collected [for the roads] here, so why have they not mobilised?”he asked the Commissioner

The Commissioner responded inaudibly to which the governor said;

“What is preliminary works? Did they collect our money preliminarily? Call the company, now! Let them come here.”

When a man of South-Asian descent appeared before the governor, the governor asked why the company had…