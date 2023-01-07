 Hoodlums disrupt PVC collection in Edo

The collection of the Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) in some parts of Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State, have reportedly been disrupted by hoodlums.

Daily Trust reported that the incident happened on Friday, January 6, and Saturday, January 7, in Ward 01 at Iwogban/Uteh Ward 05 at St. Saviour’s School, Ward 07 at Ugbekun, Ward 06 at Maria Goretti College, RA 09 at Obanyator with Army Children’s School and Ogheghe health centres.

The hoodlums stormed the collection centres in the morning when officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) moved the distribution of the PVC to the ward level.

Head of Voter Education, Edo INEC office, Timidi Wariowe, who confirmed the incident said the disruption happened in five wards of the local government.

Wariowe said;