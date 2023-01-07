Man confronted for traveling miles to meet with a 13-year-old and allegedly sex-chatting her (video)

A yet-to-be-identified man was recently confronted for traveling miles to meet with a 13-year-old and allegedly sex-chatting her

In a video making the rounds on social media, the man was accused of traveling from Edinburgh to Leeds to visit the minor. When confronted, he claimed he traveled down to surprise the minor because she was about to turn 14. However, the people who confronted him claim the chats he had with the minor showed he asked her to masturbate and do all manner of sexually explicit things.

Still, he denied the allegation.

Watch the video below…