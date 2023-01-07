You have to be jobless to attend campaign rallies

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has accused political parties of hiring crowds to attend their rallies.
He stated this while speaking at the RCCG January Holy Ghost Service on Friday, January 6. He also said that those who attend these rallies are young and jobless.
In his words;
“I watch it on the news. If human beings promote you, oh, I don’t know whether I should say this. I’m sure you have been watching the campaign rallies, I watch it on the news. I don’t know if you have noticed that two different people don’t hold their campaign simultaneously in a town. Have you noticed that? You don’t know why? Because majority of the crowd, majority are rented. So I come, I pay, you gather. After I’ve gone, another man comes, he pays, you gather.
Daddy, you keep on saying that you haven’t heard from God about who will win or who will…’ Maybe because there are several things occupying my mind and one of it is; when I…
Source: Linda Ikeji