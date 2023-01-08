BBNaija’s Adekunle cries out over his phone which was stolen by a fan who asked him for a photo

Big Brother Naija star, Adekunle has taken to Twitter to cry out over his phone which was stolen by a fan that asked him for a photo.

The reality show star said the phone which stolen around 2am at an event at Landmark Beach, has already been moved towards Arolaya, the gadget selling area of Lagos Island.

Adekunle reiterated that the phone which is being tracked is now useless to the thief as it has been placed on lost mode.

He tweeted;