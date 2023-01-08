BBNaija’s Adekunle cries out over his phone which was stolen by a fan who asked him for a photo

Big Brother Naija star, Adekunle has taken to Twitter to cry out over his phone which was stolen by a fan that asked him for a photo.
The reality show star said the phone which stolen around 2am at an event at Landmark Beach, has already been moved towards Arolaya, the gadget selling area of Lagos Island.
Adekunle reiterated that the phone which is being tracked is now useless to the thief as it has been placed on lost mode.
He tweeted;
Hi guys. So my phone got stolen around 2am at an event at Landmark Beach. A thief pretending to be a fan asked for pictures, hugged me, played a fast one on me and disappeared into the crowd. As at 6am this morning, the first known location of the phone was at Bamgbose Street.
Further probe showed that the phone was then moved towards Arolaya, the gadget selling area of Lagos Island. Currently, the phone is being tracked and on Lost Mode. Almost useless to the thief. It’s a black iPhone and my picture is the wallpaper
If you’re…
Source: Linda Ikeji