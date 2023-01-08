Boy arrested for fighting allegedly dies in police custody in Anambra

A young man identified as Uchenna James Okafor, has reportedly died after he was arrested and taken into custody in Akwuzu, Anambra state.

A social Justice campaigner shared the sad story on Twitter. The Twitter user claimed that three boys were arrested last week for fighting and their parents were alerted about the incident.

According to the Twitter user, Uchenna’s parents were asked to bring N150, 000 for the release of their son. Sadly, when they got there on Thursday, they were informed that their son had passed.

The spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, while reacting to the Tweet, says he has asked the spokesperson of the state police command to look into the matter and revert to him.

