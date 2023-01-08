Former Paris Saint-Germain and Cameroon midfielder, Modeste M’Bami dies of a heart attack aged 40

Former Cameroon and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder, Modeste M’Bami has died at the age of 40 after a heart attack.

He died on Saturday, January 7, the Ligue 1 club said as they offered their condolences to his family.

‘Paris Saint-Germain is in mourning. Modeste M’Bami has passed away at the age of 40 after suffering a heart attack,’ the club said in a statement.

‘Paris Saint-Germain offers heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.’

M’Bami played for several French clubs, including PSG and Olympique de Marseille. He won the Coupe de France with PSG in 2004 and 2006.

M’Bami scored three goals in 37 appearances for Cameroon and was part of the squad that won gold at the Sydney Olympics in 2000.

The midfielder picked up a runners-up medal at the Confederations Cup in 2003, where his nation ultimately lost to France after extra time.

He also played in Spain, China, and Saudi Arabia before retiring in 2016 following a short spell at Le Havre.