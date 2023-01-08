It won’t be easy for future partners to build trust with you

Actress and reality show star, Venita Akpofure has slammed model, Fancy Acholonu after she went public with some of the things she faced while dating actor, Alex Ekubo.

Recall that Acholonu had accused Alex of refusing to get intimate with her in their 5 years of dating.

Reacting to Fancy’s account of what transpired, the former BBNaija housemate questioned her motive. She further opined that it would be difficult for future partners to build trust with Fancy.

She tweeted;

This Girl sha…won’t be easy for future partners to build trust with you AT ALL. Almost every woman in this world has AT some point be deceived/betrayed/cheated on. It’s wrong but nobody died. There are no kids, property or legalities involved. What is actually your MOTIVE?

Venita also shared a rejoinder tweet following the backlash the previous one generated. She stated that there are women whose stories are yet to be told even though they are in worse situations.

The actress…