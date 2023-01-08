Kenyan gayright activist, Edwin Chiloba’s partner confesses to killing and disposing his body over allegations that he cheated on him (video)

Late Edwin Chiloba and his partner Jackton Odhiambo.

Police in Kenya have arrested and identified Jackton Odhiambo as the main suspect in the murder of LGBTQ activist, Edwin Chiloba.

Odhiambo, who was in a relationship with the LGBTQ activist confessed to k*lling him and depositing his body by the roadside over allegations that he cheated on him.

Three more suspects were also arrested in a probe into the brutal murder of Edwin Kiprotich Kiptoo alias Chiloba. This brings to four, the number of those in custody, police said.

The three were arrested for assisting in carrying a metal box that was used in disposing of the body of Chiloba.

The three are young men, two of whom are under 18 years, police said.

Police spokeswoman Resla Onyango said detectives have also detained a car that was used in disposing of the body on the road. She added that love triangle is among the theories they are pursuing for now.

