Manchester City thrash Chelsea 4-0 to book their place in the FA Cup fourth round

Manchester city on Sunday, January 8, beat Chelsea 4-0 at the Etihad in the English FA Cup.

Pep Guardiola’s men narrowly beat Graham Potter’s side earlier in the week during their Premier League game at Stamford Bridge, but this was a dominant performance by City.

The first half alone ended 3-0 against the blues. Riyad Mahrez bagged a brace, Julian Alvarez scored on his return to the starting lineup after his World Cup triumph with Argentina.

In the second half, Phil Foden scored another goal. However, what made the result more outstanding was that City won the game without key players Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, Ederson and Ilkay Gundogan who all were on the bench.

The fourth round draw was conducted before the game and City will play Oxford United or Arsenal in what could be another tasty fixture between Pep Guardiola and his former apprentice Mikel Arteta.

Graham Potter’s start to life at Chelsea could not have gone any worse, as in Chelsea’s last 7…