Mob allegedly attacks police in India after arrest of Nigerians for overstaying

A huge mob comprising 100 African nationals surrounded a police team in the Neb Sarai area of South Delhi, clashed with them and freed some Nigerian who had been arrested for overstaying.

The Nigerians whose visas allegedly expired, were brought to the police station on Saturday, January 7, 2023, when the mob gathered around the police team and obstructed them.

They managed to free three Nigerian nationals who had been detained by the anti-drugs force.

According to local media, a Narcotics Cell team had at 2:30 pm, gone to Raju Park in Neb Sarai for deportation proceedings of overstaying foreign nationals, and picked up the Nigerian citizens whose visas had expired.

Meanwhile, a mob of over 100 people of African origin surrounded them, and obstructed the police operation.

Two of the three detained managed to successfully escape during the chaos, but the police managed to catch one of them identified as 22-year-old Philip.

Videos shot by bystanders showed…