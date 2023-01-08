NCDC reports 12 new Lassa fever cases in one week

12 new cases of Lassa fever were reported in the country in one week, as confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC).

The cases were recorded between December 26, 2022 to January 1, 2023 in three states. The states with the new confirmed Lassa fever cases are: Edo (9), Ebonyi (two) and Benue (one) as of January 1.

A total of 1,067 cases have been recorded in 27 states across 112 local government areas, with 189 deaths reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 17.7 per cent.

In the NCDC report, it was gathered that 72 per cent of all confirmed Lassa fever cases were reported from three states (Ondo, Edo and Bauchi), while 23 per cent were reported from 24 states with confirmed Lassa fever cases.

Of the 72 per cent of confirmed cases, Ondo State reported 33 per cent, Edo 25 per cent and Bauchi 14 per cent.

The report added;