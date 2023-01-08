NFL star, Damar Hamlin posts on Instagram for the first time since his cardiac arrest as he thanks fans for ‘overwhelming’ love and support

Damar Hamlin has posted on social media for the first time since his cardiac arrest, to thank fans for the support he has received in an emotional statement.

The 24-year-old collapsed on Monday January 2, after making a tackle in the first quarter playing for the Bills against the Cincinnati Bengals. He had to be resuscitated on the field.

On Saturday January 7, Hamlin wrote on Instagram: ‘When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much.

‘If you know me you know this only gona make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me.’

He put out a similar message on Twitter, writing: ‘Putting love into the world comes back 3xs as much… thankful for everyone who has reached out and prayed.

‘This will make me stronger on the road to recovery, keep praying for me!’

Before kickoff in Saturday’s late game, the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars came together as one to pray for Hamlin in the middle of the field during their…