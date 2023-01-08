UNICAL suspends 4 students over ‘water ritual’

The suspension of four students of the University of Calabar identified in a viral video and found culpable of partaking in an unlawful act of water ritual on a fellow female student, has been approved by Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Florence Obi.

The suspension was announced in a press release issued by Mr Gabriel Egbe, Registrar of the institution on Saturday, January 7.

The culprits have been identified as Stephen Usen, a student in the Accounting Department, year 4, and Aniefiok Idorenyin, a student of Computer Science, year 2.

Others are Miracle Adeyemi, a student of Political Science, year 2 and Blessing Queen, a student of Genetics and Biotech, year 4.

Egbe said that the unlawful act was carried out by the four students during the last matriculation ceremony of the institution on Dec. 2, 2022.

The statement read;