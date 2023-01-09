100 prisoners of war exchanged between Russia and Ukraine

Warring countries, Russia and Ukraine have carried out a prisoner exchange with a total of 100 soldiers returning to their respective home countries, according to authorities from both countries on Sunday, January 8.

Russia’s defense ministry said in a statement that as a result of the negotiation process, 50 Russian soldiers captured by Ukraine were returned to Russia.

Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential office also confirmed the exchange, saying that 50 Ukrainian soldiers captured by Russia returned home.

“We returned the people who were captured at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, as well as the defenders of Mariupol, the guys from the Donetsk direction, from near Bakhmut, as well as from Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kherson and other regions,” Yermak said in a statement.

“This is not the last exchange. Our task is to return all our people and we will fulfill it,” he said.

Sunday’s exchange is the 36th exchange between Russia and Ukraine since…