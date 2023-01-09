2023 elections may be stalled over insecurity

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned that the general election, which is months away, risks being stalled if the insecurity in parts of the country fails to improve.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, represented by the Chairman Board of Electoral Institute (BEI), Prof. Abdullahi Abdu Zuru, said this on Monday, Jan. 9, at the Validation of Election Security Training Resources in Abuja.

He said: “We all appreciate the fact that Election Security is vital to democratic consolidation through provision of enabling environment for the conduct of free, fair, credible and inclusive elections and thus strengthening the electoral process.

“Consequently, in preparations for the 2023 General elections, the commission is not leaving anything to chance in ensuring that intensive and extensive security are provided for election personnel, materials and processes.

“This is particularly significant to the commission given the current insecurity…