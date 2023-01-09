Court orders INEC to recognize Kano State Labour Party governorship candidate

A federal high court sitting in Kano has directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise and publish Bashir Ishaq Bashir’s name as the Labour Party’s legally nominated candidate for the 2023 Gubernatorial Candidate along with Alhaji Auwalu Abdullahi as his running mate.

Bashir had asked the court to compel INEC to accept and deem the hard copy of the Form EC9 (affidavit in support of particulars of persons seeking election to elective offices in Nigeria) as lawful and sufficient to meet the requirements of Section 29 (2) Electoral Act, 2022 as a candidate seeking to contest the 2023 Gubernatorial Elections.

He asked the court to direct INEC to publish his name forthwith as the valid candidate under the Labour Party for the Kano State Gubernatorial poll scheduled for the forthcoming election on Saturday, March 11.

The politician averred that since he won the LP primary election for the Governorship on October 20 in Kano after the…