Ex-Zambian footballer, Philemon Mulala mauled to death by his three dogs in South Africa

A former Zambian national football star, Philemon Mulala, was mauled to death by his three dogs in South Africa.

Mulala, 60, was attacked at his home in Lichtenburg, North West, on Saturday, January 7, 2023.

Provincial police spokesperson, Captain Sam Tselanyane, confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday, January 9.

“It is alleged that on the said day during load shedding, the deceased’s wife was busy on the other side of their house when she heard the dogs barking. She didn’t bother to go and check what was wrong as their house is situated on a busy street and the dogs are frequently barking at pedestrians and vehicles passing by. Moreover, after the electricity was restored, she allegedly went inside the house looking for her husband, but could not find him,” he stated.

“Upon continuing with the search, the woman saw her husband lying motionless outside in the garden, she then quickly went outside only to find that her husband was bitten by their…