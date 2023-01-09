FMN Iconic brand, ‘Golden Penny Noodles’ introduces a new spicy flavour in its range of noodles, – the all new jollof hot hot flavour!

Golden Penny, the iconic brand of Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN) launches a new spicy noodles flavour tagged Golden Penny Jollof Hot Hot noodles. The introduction of this new and tasty noodles variant is part of the Group’s commitment to providing a wider range of superior quality food product options for consumers to give them a delicious taste and satisfy their daily dietary needs at an affordable budget.

This brand-new flavour offers Golden Penny Instant Noodles consumers and customers, an extra spicy, tantalizing and also nutritious Jollof noodle option. The new product also symbolizes FMN’s dedication to providing affordable high-quality food products while listening to customers’ varied tastes and nutritional needs.

The Golden Penny Jollof Hot Hot noodles comes in a 70g pack, fortified with protein, vitamins, and minerals, and is a great source of energy. Golden Penny Jollof Hot Hot also comes packaged with a signature blend of spices that lends a spicy,…