Former president Jair Bolsonaro supporters storm presidential palace and supreme court demanding resignation of new president Lula (videos)

Supporters of Brazilian far-right ex-President, Jair Bolsonaro have stormed Congress in the capital.

The dramatic scenes on Sunday January 8, comes a week after left-wing veteran Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s inauguration.

Supporters of Brazil’s former president, Jair Bolsonaro who refuse to accept that he lost the election broke through barriers of the country’s congress building in Brasília.

In videos shared on social media on Sunday, January 8, Bolsanaro’s supporters can be seen tearing through barricades and smashing windows of the congress building.

Police used tear gas but failed to repel the demonstrators, some of who also stormed the nearby presidential palace and the Supreme Court.

Bolsonaro’s supporters are calling for military intervention and the resignation of da Silva better known as Lula – who defeated his far-right rival in October’s presidential election.

The scenes on Sunday are very reminiscent of storming of the US Capitol on January…