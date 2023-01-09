NSCDC arrests five for destroying bridges in FCT

Five suspects have been arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps for vandalising bridges in the Federal Capital Territory.

A statement signed by the corps spokesperson, Olusola Odumosu, on Monday, January 9, revealed that the suspects were arrested following credible information and surveillance mounted by the Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation Crack Squad from the NSCDC National Headquarters with the support of other stakeholders.

Five inches galvanised pipes (5 mm), angle irons and a hand saw which was used in carrying out the destruction were recovered from the suspects. Most of the suspects were artisans whose activities are domiciled around the crime scene which is located close to the headquarters of Federal Mortgage Bank, Central Business District, Abuja.

They’ve been identified as Abdullahi Bello, 18, Suleja LGA, Niger State, Julius David Madaki, 18, Sanga LGA, Kaduna State, Gambo Clement, 18, Sanga LGA, Kaduna State,…