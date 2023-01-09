Peter Obi’s running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed close to tears over insults hurled at him since he joined the 2023 Presidential race (video)





The running mate of Labour party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, Datti Baba-Ahmed was close to tears this evening, over the insults hurled at him and his family by members of opposing parties since he joined the 2023 Presidential race.

Datti expressed his displeasure while speaking at the Channels TV town hall meeting today January 8.

“When I joined the ticket, I impeached certain lies against Obi and I saw they were heading towards that. Particularly my good friend on the APC side, on the same level. When people think they have money, they have power, and the sitting authority is theirs, there’s no limit. Someone has to tap them on the shoulder. I did it and I pointed a finger. You do it again – do one, I’ll do three. You know I’m capable of doing it. They’ve stopped. However, me and my family have been paying a huge price for my attempts to rescue Nigeria. They sent all sorts of people after me. But the thing that I was able to sort [out] with the [opposing]…





