Police confirm one dead in Ojota crisis, says two police officers were shot at by the Yoruba nation agitators (photos)

The Lagos state police command says one person died in the crisis that rocked the Ojota axis of the state in the early hours of today January 9.

According to the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, Yoruba Nation Agitators came out in their hundreds and disrupted social and commercial activities at Ojota area of the State. He said the members of the secessionist group shot at two police officers during the clash. He added that calm has been restored to the area.

