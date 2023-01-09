Retired police officer, nursing mother and 3 others rescued after attack on Edo train station

A retired police officer, a nursing mother and her baby, as well as two minors, who are among the 32 passengers abducted from Igueben train station, in Igueben Local Government Area of Edo State last weekend, have been rescued.

The travelers were waiting to board a train to Warri in Delta State before being abducted on Saturday afternoon January 7, by gunmen.

A combined team of security agents including the local vigilante and hunters carried out the rescue operation.

A source told Daily Trust;

“Five persons have been rescued so far. The kidnappers were forced to release the minors who they felt couldn’t move fast due to the intensity of the security operatives, especially the hunters who were in the bush.”

Edo State Police Command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, who also confirmed the rescue of the victims, said it was made possible in collaboration with other security agencies.

Nwabuzor said;