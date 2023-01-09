We were portrayed as the new kids on the block who threatened to steal the limelight from other royals

Prince Harry has said he and wife, Meghan Markle were portrayed as the “new kids on the block” who threatened to “steal the limelight” from other royals and that led to problems in his relationships with his elder brother, Prince William and wife Catherine

In the 95-minute interview released Sunday night, January 8, to promote his memoir, titled Spare, he recalled the days when he was the “third wheel” at official engagements and other outings – but his relationship with Prince William and Catherine was particularly warm at that time.

He said he imagined that the warm relationship would continue when he found his own partner and they became a foursome, but it was not to be.

Speaking of his relationship with his brother, Prince William and wife Catherine, he said to Tom Bradby, in an ITV interview;

“I always hoped that the four of us would get on.

“But very quickly it became Meghan versus Kate.

“And that, when it plays out so publicly, you can’t hide from that,”

Harry said…