Yoruba Nation leaders accuse police of killing their members who were on a peaceful rally at Ojota (video)

Some Yoruba Nation leaders have accused the police of killing their members who were on a peaceful rally at Ojota this morning.

Leader of the secessionist group, Prof. Banji Akintoye alleged that two young men were killed by security operatives even though they were exercising their right against some repressive developments in Nigeria.

Akintoye stated that Nigerian officials are breaking the law as people have the right to self-determination.

He also said that even if the youths who embarked on the rally were caught breaking the law, it is not right for the police to kill them.

Akintoye further revealed that they will be filing a report to the United Nation and the International Court of Justice over the alleged killings. He stressed that there will be a price to be paid over the killings.

