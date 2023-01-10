2023: It’s mainly the people that demand money

Actor Yul Edochie says contrary to Mr Macaroni’s position, it is the people who demand money from politicians during elections.

Earlier today, Mr Macaroni shared a tweet in which he warned Nigerians against collecting, money from politicians. According to him, the politicians who give money never serve when they get into office.

Reacting to his tweet, Yul said he has run for office in the past, and from his experience, it is the people who demand money from politicians, and the politicians in turn look for the money to hand over to the electorates. See his tweet below…