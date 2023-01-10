Bandits kill 7 NSCDC officers at mining site in Kaduna

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has confirmed that seven of its personnel were ambushed and killed at Kuriga mining site in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

LIB earlier reported that security operatives, including those of NSCDC, police, soldiers as well as members of vigilantes were killed by bandits in Birnin Gwari.

The NSCDC Director of Public Relations, Mr Olusola Odumosu, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday, January 10, in Abuja, said that five other operatives from a sister security agency and local vigilance group were also killed in the attack.

“The personnel who were attached to the Kaduna State Ministry of Mines were ambushed and killed by bandits while on official duty at a mining site in Birnin Gwari LGA of Kaduna State,” the statement read.

“The sad incidence took place on Monday 9th of January 2023, at about 10.00hrs at the Kuriga mining site in Birnin Gwari LGA of Kaduna State.

“After…