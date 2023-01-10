Court bars Elisha Abbo from contesting in senatorial election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has been restrained from recognising Ishaku Abbo as its candidate for Adamawa North in the forthcoming general election by the State High Court 3.

Justice Danladi Mohammed ruled that Senator Abbo is not entitled to seek re-election since he has been expelled by the party.

The Judge who also restrained Sen. Abbo from parading himself as the candidate of the party for the zone, also held that the embattled Senator and APC are bound by the resolution of Mubi North local government executives of the party dated, 7th October 2022, which expelled him and stops him from enjoying any right or privilege accorded to APC members.

Senator Abbo however described the development as a cash-and-carry judgement. He told Channels Television that it is a ”bought-over” judgement because those who purportedly expelled him from the party are not local government party executives and therefore have no jurisdiction to do so.

