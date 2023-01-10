Founder of Africa Movies Academy Awards (AMAA), Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, has died

The Founder/Chief Executive Officer, Africa Movies Academy Awards (AMAA), Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, has died.

According to reports, she passed away at the St Nicholas Hospital, Lagos, on Monday, January 9, after a brief illness.

Confirming her passing on social media, her colleague in the movie industry, Obi Emelonye, shared a short tribute to her

“Thank you and good night dada Peace,” he wrote

A respected filmmaker, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe was also the President of the Association of Movie Producers, AMP.

May her soul rest in peace, Amen.