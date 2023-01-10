He must face the law

The spokesperson of the Nigerian Police Force, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has said the police will ensure that the man captured in a viral video giving a toddler marijuana to smoke, will face the law.

The video made the rounds on social media on Monday, January 9, with many condemning the man.

Reacting via his Twitter handle, Adejobi wrote;

”Every one of us can see this again. How did he get the baby? His son? Or niece or cousin? Whatever it is, mothers must learn from this, do not entrust ur baby to wrong hands. Not everyone can babysit or take care of ur baby for u. We need more info about him. He must be caused to face the wrath of the law. This is too bad. But above all, mothers must learn from this. Ire o.”

Watch the video below