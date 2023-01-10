I won’t feel bad buying fuel at N300 per litre





Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has said that he will not feel bad to buy petrol at N300 per litre.

Fielding questions from journalists during the 16th edition of the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration Scorecard (2015 – 2023) on Monday, January 9, Sylva said;

“You asked if we can achieve N40 per litre? I will say ‘yes’ but this is dependent on if we are able to also achieve, within this period, improvement in exchange rate. “If we can achieve one dollar to one naira exchange rate within this time, we would also be able to improve on the pricing because these things are dependent on other factors; the exchange rate is also a factor. That’s just in the lighter mood but seriously speaking, I commend the agencies under the ministry for the hard work…the management of the supply situation, under this subsidy regime is not easy. “We must all agree, so much money is being burnt in our vehicles but somehow, we have to scoop funds, to…





Source: Linda Ikeji