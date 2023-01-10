Sebastien Haller named on the bench for Dortmund’s friendly with Fortuna Dusseldorf just six months after being diagnosed with a testicular tumour

Sebastien Haller has been named on the bench for Borussia Dortmund’s friendly against Fortuna Dusseldorf just six months after being diagnosed with testicular tumour.

If Haller gets any game time, it will be the first time that he has played for Dortmund since his £31m move from Ajax last July.

Less than two weeks after joining Dortmund, Haller fell unwell in training, before it was confirmed that he had a tumour.

Having been through treatment, Haller has made remarkable progress, and is now back with the Dortmund squad for their clash with Dusseldorf.

Haller has also opened up on his journey since first being diagnosed with a tumour, and has explained that telling his children about his situation was the hardest moment for him.

‘I first discussed with my wife how best to explain it to our children,’ Haller told Bild.

‘We looked online for tips and asked other people. We then found a way and explained it to them with a small video.

‘The hardest part was getting them…