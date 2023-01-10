Tottenham goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris announces his retirement from France aged 36

World Cup-winning goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has announced his retirement from international football at the age of 36 on Monday evening, January 9.

The Tottenham and France stopper, won a record 145 caps and captained the side a record 122 times, but retires from international football out after the heartbreak of losing the World Cup final against Argentina in Qatar last year as France tried to retain their 2018 title.

He said on Instagram: ‘There comes a time when you have to know how to hand over the reins. I have always said over and over again that the French team doesn’t belong to anyone, and we all have to make sure that’s the case, me first.

‘I think that the team is ready to go on. There is also a goalkeeper who is ready (AC Milan’s Mike Maignan).

‘I prefer to go out at my peak than wait for a downturn. There is also a family choice, I feel the need to spend more time with my wife and children.’

The French team’s official Twitter account posted a…