Woman charged with murdering elderly couple in Florida retirement community

A Georgia woman has been charged with murder for allegedly killing an elderly couple at a Florida senior living community on New Year’s Eve.

Vickie Williams, 50, appeared in court remotely Saturday, Jan. 7, and was ordered held in the Lake County Jail without bond for the killings of Darryl Getman, 83, and his 80-year-old wife, Shannon Getman, in the Watertown Village retirement community in Mount Dora, reported the station KBTX.

Williams, who had already been charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle for allegedly stealing the victims’ car, faces two counts of first-degree murder.

Mount Dora Interim Police Chief Mike Gibson said during a press conference last week that on the afternoon of Dec. 30, Williams, “dressed in a particular way,” was escorted out of the Waterman Village complex by security.

But the woman stayed in the area, and just before 11 p.m. knocked on an apartment door, asking a resident if she could use her shower.

The female…