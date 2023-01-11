California University will no longer use the word ‘field’ over racist origin

The University of Southern California’s school of social work will no longer use the word “field” in its curriculum, citing its problematic root in slavery.

USC’s Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work said the change was critical to support anti-racist social work and inclusivity.

The department decided to remove the word “field” from its curriculum and replace it with “practicum,” according to the letter, which was dated Jan. 9 and shared on Twitter.

“This change supports anti-racist social work practice by replacing language that would be considered anti-Black or anti-immigrant in favor of inclusive language,” the letter said.

The letter continued: “Language can be powerful, and phrases such as ‘going into the field’ or ‘field work’ maybe have connotations for descendants of slavery and immigrant workers that are not benign.”

USC says they are joining other universities across the nation in making changes to their institution to “honor…