Four killed by hoodlums in Anambra

Four persons including a woman were killed by hoodlums in Eziani in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State on Tuesday, January 10.
The yet-to-be-identified deceased persons were said to have been shot dead during an indiscriminate shooting by the miscreants armed with Ak47.
Confirming the incident, Police spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga, said the unidentified lifeless bodies were recovered during Police/military operations in the area. He said the bodies have been deposited in the morgue.
“Police/military operations have been intensified in ihiala and its neighboring town as operatives responded to a distress call in the early hours of today 10/1/2023 at Nzomiwu street, eziani, ihiala, recovered yet unidentified lifeless bodies, three males and one female at the scene.
Preliminary information reveals that the criminal elements armed with Ak47, started shooting indiscriminately and unprovoked, unfortunately, bullets hit four unarmed civil populace. The bodies…
