Four killed by hoodlums in Anambra

Four persons including a woman were killed by hoodlums in Eziani in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State on Tuesday, January 10.

The yet-to-be-identified deceased persons were said to have been shot dead during an indiscriminate shooting by the miscreants armed with Ak47.

Confirming the incident, Police spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga, said the unidentified lifeless bodies were recovered during Police/military operations in the area. He said the bodies have been deposited in the morgue.