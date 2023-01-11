Gunmen invade Kwara community, abduct residents

The kidnapped community chairman

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers raided the Oluwalose community located along Okolowo, a suburb of Ilorin metropolis, Kwara state and reportedly abducted an unspecified number of residents.

It was gathered that the armed men stormed the community around midnight on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, shooting sporadically.

A source in the community to Nigerian Tribune that at least 15 people, including the community chairman, Mr. Buhari Tunde, were kidnapped by the gunmen.

According to the source, the attack made residents of the community scamper for safety until men of the Operation Harmony tactical team showed up at about 2:00 am.

However, the spokesperson of the state police command, Okasanmi Ajayi, who confirmed the incident said that two men were abducted in the early morning attack.

The PPRO added that efforts were ongoing to get the victims rescued.