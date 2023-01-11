Prince Harry has said he believes he was only bred to offer spare parts for his brother in case the UK heir apparent ever needed new organs.

“Two years older than me, Willy was the Heir, whereas I was the Spare,” the exiled prince wrote in explaining the title of his memoir, “Spare,” which was officially released Tuesday, January 10.

“I was the shadow, the support, the Plan B. I was brought into the world in case something happened to Willy,” he wrote of his 40-year-old brother and current heir to the throne, William.

He said he understood his role was to be a “diversion” and “distraction” from his brother — or to provide, “if necessary, a spare part” to him.

“Kidney, perhaps. Blood transfusion. Speck of bone marrow,” he added in detail.

He also said his dad, now King Charles III, could never be on a plane with his elder son, William, “because there must be no chance of the first and second in line to the throne being wiped out.”

“But…