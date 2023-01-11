Meet the Lagos Plumber who withdrew his children from Private School and Took them to Public School

Olufemi James, a plumber, was one of the artisans who worked on the construction of Vetland Grammar School, Agege. The school is the first modular, digitised container classrooms in Lagos; constructed by the administration of Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu to ensure a conducive and secured environment for learning environment.

BOSEKO, a story-telling platform that promotes the authentic success stories of the people and government of Lagos spoke to Olufemi about his decision to withdraw his children from a private school to Vetland college.

Can you tell us how you found out about VETLAND College? Are you from Lagos state?

No, I’m from Ogun state, Odeda LGA, to be precise, but I work and live in Lagos. I worked at VETLAND college as a plumber, so it was easy for me. I was there most of the time, so I had firsthand knowledge about all the facilities built into the school.

What made you decide to move your kids from the private school? After all, they were in private…