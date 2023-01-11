Comedian AY has explained why there will always be a high number of Nigerians who want to migrate from the country.
The comedian in a tweet he shared, said Nigeria will keep producing ‘japa generation’ because of evil leaders and not because our “land is without milk and honey”.
AY tweeted;
Nigeria will continue to produce a JAPA generation, not because our land is without milk and honey, but because of evil leaders who usually get into power to gather as much as they can gather for themselves, and then look on and do nothing.
Source: Linda Ikeji